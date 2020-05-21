Int'l media focus after Greek gov't announces fully open tourism season for coronavirus-battered 2020

A bevy of international media reports on Thursday referred to the Greek government's decision to fully open the 2020 summer season next month without any conditions for Covid-19 testing or voluntary quarantine for foreign holiday-makers.

The decision was announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose is utilizing the fact that the country recorded a very low number of coronavirus infections and fatalities so far, compared with other EU member-states, in order to prevent an "annus horribilis" year for the all-important tourism and travel sector - a mainstay of the once recovering and now slumped Greek economy.

Wednesday's nationally televised address by Mitsotakis was also replete with promises to stimulate the economy, via employment subsidies, as well as indirect tax cuts, the most prominent being VAT reductions in the hospitality and food&beverage sectors.