Fitch alters Greece forecast to 'stable' from 'positive', in mild revision amid coronavirus pandemic

Fitch on Friday kicked off a more-or-less expected round "revisions" of Greece's credit-worthiness by international ratings agency, although the former's report merely downgraded the country's outlook from positive to stable - a mildly negative development.

At the same time, Fitch warned of a possible recession in Greece this year of 8.1 percent, taking a "middle position" from the IMF's 10-percent forecast of recession, and the Bank of Greece's (BoG) much more optimistic -4 percent forecast.

All of the above forecast a partial recovery in 2021.