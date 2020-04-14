Athens signals intent raise capital this week with 7-year bond issue

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 19:09
UPD:19:10
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
A- A A+

Athens this week signaled that it will foray into the markets to raise capital from a seven-year bond, deemed as an effort exploit still favorable yields and to avoid dipping into a "cushion" left over from the third and last memorandum bailout, which ended in August 2019.

The Public Debt Management Agency has given the "green light" for the issuance of the bond, although the level of debt that Greece wants to sell-off has still not been announced. Recent such issues hovered in the 2.5-billion-euro mark.

The relevant "gamble" for Athens is to attract high demand from international investors.

The last such issue came in late January 2020, with Greece raising 2.5 billion euros with a 15-year bond, whose yield reached 1.875 percent.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών