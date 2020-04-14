Athens signals intent raise capital this week with 7-year bond issue

Athens this week signaled that it will foray into the markets to raise capital from a seven-year bond, deemed as an effort exploit still favorable yields and to avoid dipping into a "cushion" left over from the third and last memorandum bailout, which ended in August 2019.

The Public Debt Management Agency has given the "green light" for the issuance of the bond, although the level of debt that Greece wants to sell-off has still not been announced. Recent such issues hovered in the 2.5-billion-euro mark.

The relevant "gamble" for Athens is to attract high demand from international investors.

The last such issue came in late January 2020, with Greece raising 2.5 billion euros with a 15-year bond, whose yield reached 1.875 percent.