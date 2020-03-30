Covid-19 outbreak: 1,212 confirmed cases in Greece; 43 deaths as of Mon.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece reached 1,212 on Monday, with another five related fatalities over the past 24 hours bring the death to 43.

According to Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads the state's coordination to manage the crisis and prevent exposure, the number of confirmed cases over the previous day is 56.

Of those infected and in serious condition, 81 percent are men with an underlying health condition.

In terms of testing, given that Greece is under the EU-average for administering tests but doing better in terms of containing the outbreak, he said more than 15,000 have been conducted.