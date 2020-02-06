EU Commissioner Gentiloni expresses favorable position on prospect of lower Greece's fiscal targets

Visiting European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni essentially conveyed the European Commission's favorable disposition over a possible reduction in the ambitious annual primary budget surplus targets that the Greek state must achieve, speaking during his meeting in Athens on Thursday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Gentiloni reminded that any such decision will be taken by the Eurogroup, and assuming that Greece continues reforms.

On his part, Mitsotakis referred to the positive developments, as he said, on the fiscal and economic front, pointing to historic low yields for Greek bonds on international markets, as well as upgrades of the country's credit rating by international rating agencies.

