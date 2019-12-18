Reuters: Athens mulls another early repayment of IMF loans in 2020

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 14:26
UPD:14:27
REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Reuters on Wednesday reported that the Mitsotakis government in Athens is considering the early repayment of another batch of IMF loans in 2020, months after covering a portion of the "expensive borrowing" extended by the Fund during a previous bailout.

The news agency quotes Greek FinMin Christos Staikouras as saying the repayment aims to reduce long-term costs as well as to convince European creditors to lower mandated fiscal targets that Athens must achieve until 2022.

Staikouras was quoted on Wednesday as saying: “It is possible for a new early repayment of an additional part of IMF loans in 2020... The new early repayment should be up to a certain amount that would allow the IMF to keep its presence in Greece until the end of the post-program surveillance period."

No figures were cited.

Greece owes the IMF 5.5 billion euros, borrowing extended during the first and second bailout of the country over the past decade.  

