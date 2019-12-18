Reuters: Athens mulls another early repayment of IMF loans in 2020

Reuters on Wednesday reported that the Mitsotakis government in Athens is considering the early repayment of another batch of IMF loans in 2020, months after covering a portion of the "expensive borrowing" extended by the Fund during a previous bailout.

The news agency quotes Greek FinMin Christos Staikouras as saying the repayment aims to reduce long-term costs as well as to convince European creditors to lower mandated fiscal targets that Athens must achieve until 2022.

Staikouras was quoted on Wednesday as saying: “It is possible for a new early repayment of an additional part of IMF loans in 2020... The new early repayment should be up to a certain amount that would allow the IMF to keep its presence in Greece until the end of the post-program surveillance period."

No figures were cited.

Greece owes the IMF 5.5 billion euros, borrowing extended during the first and second bailout of the country over the past decade.