Ancient Corinth archaeological museum, Angelos Sikelianos Home in running for 2020 European Museum of the Year Award

Two museums in Greece are in the running for the 2020 European Museum of the Year Award (EMYA), namely the Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth and the Angelos Sikelianos Museum on the Ionian island of Lefkada, according to the European Museum Forum.

The award was first bestowed in 1977 under the auspices of the Council of Europe, and aims to highlight the continent's finest museums and museum practises.

This upcoming forum will be held in Cardiff in April 2020.

The Angelos Sikelianos Museum is located in the Sikelianos family home on the island, which was purchased by the National Bank of Greece in 2009, before being renovated and transferred to the island's municipality in 2017.