Initial, modest cuts in mobile phone rates announced hours after CEOs meet with Greek PM

A welcome, albeit modest, relief for Greece's mobile phone users came on Friday hours after a high-profile meeting between the prime minister and the heads of the three mobile phone providers that service the east Mediterranean country.

Cosmote first announced an increase in the data provided to users at the same rates, along with cheaper packages for both contract users and those using card phones. Vodafone followed suit.

Along with Wind, the trio of multinationals are the only mobile phone providers and also dominate the land line and Internet sector.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to reports, pointed to exorbitant phone and data rates paid by users in the country, compared to both EU members and non-EU regional countries.