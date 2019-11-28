Nearly 200 third country nationals picked up, or land on eastern Aegean isles

More than 200 third country nationals were either picked up by the Greek coast guard and Frontex or landed by themselves on a handful of eastern Aegean islands over the last 24-hour period.

Seventy-two were picked up by sea patrols in three separate incidents, with 133 would-be asylum seekers and irregular migrants landing on Lesvos (Mytilene) in five separate incidents - the worst-hit Greek island from the migrant/refugee crisis that erupted in 2015.

In a related development, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was in Greece this week for a two-day tour.