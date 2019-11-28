Nearly 200 third country nationals picked up, or land on eastern Aegean isles

Thursday, 28 November 2019 11:49
UPD:12:02
More than 200 third country nationals were either picked up by the Greek coast guard and Frontex or landed by themselves on a handful of eastern Aegean islands over the last 24-hour period.

Seventy-two were picked up by sea patrols in three separate incidents, with 133 would-be asylum seekers and irregular migrants landing on Lesvos (Mytilene) in five separate incidents - the worst-hit Greek island from the migrant/refugee crisis that erupted in 2015.

In a related development, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was in Greece this week for a two-day tour.

