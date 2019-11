A 40-year-old Greek ship captain was fatally injured during a fire aboard the Greek-flagged bulker "Ore Sudbury", as the vessel was sailing in a sea region off Guaiba, Brazil.

According to a press release by the Greek coast guard, the vessel is carrying 27 crew members, of which nine are Greek nationals.

Τhe ship's master reportedly succumbed to smoke inhalation, unconfirmed reports noted.

The fire was subsequently extinguished, without any pollution reported, the same press release stated.