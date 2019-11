Greece drained 488 million euros on Wednesday from the market with a three-month bond issue, and, more importantly, with another negative yield recorded.

Specifically, the yield was 0,08 percent, falling further from the -0,02 percent for the previous issue, last October. The issue included non-completive bids of 112.5 million euros.

The cover ratio reached 3.22, from 2.71 in the previous issue. A settlement date of Nov. 8, 2019 was cited.