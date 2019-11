Four crewmembers from a Greek-flagged tanker "Elka Aristotelis", docked in the west Africa port of Lome, Togo, were abducted by gunmen overnight, according to shipping officials in Piraeus on Monday morning.

The four men include a Greek national, a Georgian citizens and two Filipinos, out of the total of 24 crewmembers on board.

Greek foreign and shipping ministry officials were instructed to follow the situation.