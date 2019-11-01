Νew online framework allows Greek banks to confirm particulars submitted by applicants for primary residence protection

An electronic platform created by Greece's four systemic banks debuts on Friday, with the aim being to confirm the particulars and figures submitted by borrowers - mostly for mortgages - that have sought legal protection, the so-called "Katselis Law".

Initial estimates point to more than 100,000 borrowers, considered as over-indebted, have sought legal protection under the legal framework, essentially preventing lien holders - mostly lenders - from seizing and auctioning off primary residences.

Beginning on Friday, the platform will be linked with the general secretariat of private debt, through which banks will have access to the tax bureau's "Taxis" network.

The aim is to allow banks to confirm whether a borrower is protected under the law, and at what stage this protection stands. Just as importantly, banks will be allowed to view if a borrower has assets and incomes that were not declared when the latter was granted the protection by a local court.