Hard Rock Int'l unveils ambitious casino resort project for Helleniko site; tender deadline next month

Hard Rock International last week promised to sink up to one billion euros into an integrated casino resort (IRC) at the Helleniko site if it wins an international tender for a gaming license at the site, itself billed as one of the biggest property development projects in Europe.

In statements in Athens, Hard Rock president and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen presented the multinational's binding offer ahead of next month's deadline for submission of bids.

Allen referred to a financing scheme involving Hard Rock International's own capital and borrowing, both by foreign and domestic lenders. The own capital portion, according to the gaming executive, is roughly 250 million euros.

An IRC "concept" envisioned for the site - where the old Athens airport operated before 1999 - includes hotels, a conference center, food-and-beverage units and leisure/amusement areas.