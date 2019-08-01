Seismic activity continues in greater Athens area; 3.5R quake on Thurs. afternoon

A weak earthquake, identified as an aftershock from last week's seismic activity, was reported in the greater Athens area just after 4:30 p.m. local time (16.30 GMT). The quake was measured at 3.5 to 3.4 on the Richter scale, and pinpointed some 24 kilometers northwest of the Greek capital, and at a depth of five kilometers.

The European Seismological Institute measured the earthquake at 3.1 on the Richter scale.

A 5.1R quake was recorded on July 19, and was particularly felt across the Athens area, while last Sunday an aftershock was measured at 4.1.