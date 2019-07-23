Govt spox: No to lower annual tax-free income threshold; welfare spending bonuses will remain

The new Mitsotakis government's spokesman, during his inaugural press briefing on Tuesday, said the center-right government will not lower the tax-free annual income threshold or cut any welfare benefit inherited from the previous leftist governmetn.

At the same time, spokesman Stelios Petsas echoed previous promises by the newly formed government that the initial tax rate for annual incomes of 10,000 euros will be fixed at 9 percent.

Additionally, he said all of the recently announced tax breaks will be included in a draft bill to be tabled in Parliament in the coming period.

In a bid to allay criticism of a "fiscal gap" next year from the tax breaks, he cited a figure of 1.5 billion euros in spending cuts, which will be achieved, as he claimed, via ceilings on public spending by wider government entities and an expansion of online transactions, along with promises of increased economic growth.