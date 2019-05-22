Latest poll shows slight increase in ND lead over SYRIZA, at 7.2%-points

The latest opinion poll ahead of Sunday's European Parliament election has main opposition New Democracy (ND) fielding a 7.2-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA, up 0.5 percentage points from the same firm's previous result.

The opinion poll, by Metron Analysis, was aired on the primetime newscast of Athens-based Alpha television, a week after a similar poll by the same firm.

In absolute terms, ND was preferred by 30.3 percent of respondents to 23.1 percent for SYRIZA. As with similar polls over the past two years, only another three parties - hovering at between 5.6 to 4.8 percent - are shown above the 3-percent threshold for representation in Brussels.

A projection of the vote gives center-right ND between 29.6 to 34.4 percent of the vote; 21.8 to 26.2 for hard left SYRIZA.

The poll was conducted between May 16 and May 20 on a sample of 1,344 respondents above the age of 17.