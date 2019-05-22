Trainose disqualified from tender for Thriasio II project

FS-owned and managed Trainose, the previously state-run rail operator in Greece, has been disqualified from an international tender for a Freight Railway Station and Marshalling Yard (Thriasio II) within the Thriasio Pedio freight complex, in the same-name industrial district west of Piraeus.

The decision was taken by the Authority for the Examination of Preliminary Oppositions (AEPO), which considered six appeals involving the Thriasio II tender.

According to sources, an appeal by the Pearl consortium, controlled by Chinese multinational Cosco, which manages the Piraeus Port Authority, was partially accepted. The latter reportedly led to the disqualification of the Trainose-Samed consortium from the tender

The Freight Railway Station and Marshalling Yard will operate on 200 hectares, including railway tracks, access roads, a railway sorting yard, cargo depositing facilities, customs area, warehouse and storage areas as well as other support buildings.

In the initial phase, four consortia submitted non-binding offers for the tender, namely, Pearl S.A.; Damco Energy-Foodlink; Goldair Cargo SA and Trainose-Sarmed.