Lightning strike hits Acropolis; four people slightly injured

Wednesday, 17 April 2019 20:03
UPD:20:05
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

The Acropolis archaeological site in central Athens was abruptly closed to the public on Wednesday after a lightning strike hit close to the ruined Erechtheion temple, on the north side of the hilltop.  

Two security guards and two tourists were slightly injured from the lightning, with first aid given at a local hospital.

No damages to the antiquities was ascertained.

A lightning nod has been fixed atop the Acropolis for decades.

The incident comes yet another severe thunderstorm to hit the greater Athens area this month, one of the wettest Aprils in recent memory.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών