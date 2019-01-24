Opinion poll: 62% of respondents say Prespa agreement 'negative' for Greece; double-digit lead for ND

A large majority of respondents, 62 percent, consider the Prespa agreement as "negative" for Greece, according to results of an opinion poll unveiled on Thursday, as debate continued in Parliament the same day over ratification of the bilateral accord.

The poll was conducted by the Pulse firm, and presented during the prime-time newscast of Skai TV.

In terms of respondents' political preferences, main opposition New Democracy (ND) is given a 10.5-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA, when the result is extrapolated upon the valid responses.

Specifically, center-right ND garnered 33 percent of respondents' preferences to 22.5 percent for hard left SYRIZA. The 10.5 percentage point difference is the same as in the last poll by the same firm in December 2018.

In terms of the Prespa agreement, 47 percent of respondents said the latter was "definitely negative" and 15 percent "probably negative". Conversely, 12 percent said it was "definitely positive", and 15 percent answered "probably positive".

In terms of other political parties, ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn was given 8 percent - against extrapolated from the valid responses. Social democrat Kinima Allagis picked up 6.5 percent and the Communist Party (KKE) 5.5 percent. The "undecided/don't know" figure reached 13.5 percent.