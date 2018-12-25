Turkish warplane violations in eastern Aegean

Tuesday, 25 December 2018 19:56
UPD:20:02
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Two "holiday" violations by Turkish warplanes were recorded on Tuesday, Christmas Day in Greece, with two pairs of Turkish F-16s entering the Athens FIR in the afternoon without a prior flight plan being submitted and then flying over a couple of Greek islets.

In the first instance, a pair of Turkish warplanes flew over the isles of Megisti and larger Kastellorizo, in the extreme southeastern Aegean at 3:04 p.m. (13.03 GMT) and at an altitude of 27,000 feet.

A second pair of warplanes entered the Athens FIR four minutes later, flying over the islet of Ro, in the same region, at an altitude of 28,000 feet.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών