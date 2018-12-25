Turkish warplane violations in eastern Aegean

Two "holiday" violations by Turkish warplanes were recorded on Tuesday, Christmas Day in Greece, with two pairs of Turkish F-16s entering the Athens FIR in the afternoon without a prior flight plan being submitted and then flying over a couple of Greek islets.

In the first instance, a pair of Turkish warplanes flew over the isles of Megisti and larger Kastellorizo, in the extreme southeastern Aegean at 3:04 p.m. (13.03 GMT) and at an altitude of 27,000 feet.

A second pair of warplanes entered the Athens FIR four minutes later, flying over the islet of Ro, in the same region, at an altitude of 28,000 feet.