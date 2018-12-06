Official unemployment eases to 18.6% in Sept. 2018

Unemployment continued to drop in September 2018, according to the Greek statistics authority, easing to 18.6 percent, compared to 20.8 percent in the corresponding period of 2017 and down from 18.9 percent in the preceding month, August 2018.

The agency released seasonally adjusted figures for the month.

Officially employed people in the country exceeded 3.879 million, while registered unemployed people exceeded 887,000, whereas the non-active population out of roughly 11 million residents totaled 3.199 million.

The "fly in the ointment" remained joblessness in the young adults category (up to 24 years old), which reached 36.6 percent.