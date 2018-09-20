IMF stands by position that pending social security cuts in Greece necessary

Thursday, 20 September 2018 18:47
UPD:18:52
REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A- A A+

The IMF reiterated on Thursday that a scheduled social security spending reduction in Greece, set for January 2019, will improve the country's prospects and send a "strong message" to investors.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice reminded reporters at a regular press briefing that the measure is not new, having been agreed to between creditors and the leftist-rightist coalition government in Athens in 2017.

In echoing the Fund's standing position on the matter, Rice said the spending reduction will push the country towards a more growth-friendly and socially just policy, boost growth, while creating fiscal space for a further cut in taxes and welfare spending.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών