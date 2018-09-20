IMF stands by position that pending social security cuts in Greece necessary

The IMF reiterated on Thursday that a scheduled social security spending reduction in Greece, set for January 2019, will improve the country's prospects and send a "strong message" to investors.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice reminded reporters at a regular press briefing that the measure is not new, having been agreed to between creditors and the leftist-rightist coalition government in Athens in 2017.

In echoing the Fund's standing position on the matter, Rice said the spending reduction will push the country towards a more growth-friendly and socially just policy, boost growth, while creating fiscal space for a further cut in taxes and welfare spending.