Haji-Ioannou eyes investment in Greek start-up Ferryhopper

Easyjet founder and shipowner Stelios Haji-Ioannou is reportedly considering an investment in the Greece-based start-up Ferryhopper as part of the easyGroup.

Initial reports refer to a future "easyFerry" with international activity in the travel market.

The well-known British-Cypriot entrepreneur has already signalled his interest in exporting his easyFood concept to the Greek market.

In recent remarks to the press, the 51-year-old Haji-Ioannou, better known simply as Stelios, said Greece is gradually leaving behind it the punishing economic crisis, thereby offering a more favorable environment for investments, while at the same time adding that he believes real estate remains overpriced.