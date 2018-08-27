Head of industrial hemp, pharmaceutical cannabis company says N. Greece sector investment at 255 mln€ by 2019

The head of an industrial hemp and pharmaceutical cannabis manufacturer in northern Greece assessed recently that new investments in the sector will reach 255 million euros until 2019 for new units in the region.

Speaking to the national news agency, Cannatec Greece director Dionysis Sarmazanidis added that some 2,000 new jobs will be created in the sector, not counting producers and other suppliers.

According to Sarmazanidis, Cannatec, a subsidiary of Golden Greece Holdings, has signed agreements with European companies to provide its provides, including a deal with Mercedes Benz. The German automaker uses industrial hemp in the production of vehicles.

A major facility is set to come on line in mid 2019 near the town of Kilkis, a project budgeted at 150 million euros, he said.