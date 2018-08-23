Boy, 12, injured by departing plane's jet blasts at Skiathos airport

Thursday, 23 August 2018 13:25
UPD:13:30
EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured on Thursday just outside the perimeter of the airport on the island of Skiathos after exhaust emissions from a departing Airbus 320 sent tossed him 10 meters away.

Authorities said the youth was watching the take-off of a TUI flight for London in a spot too close to the plane's jet blasts.

He was initially transferred to a local hospital and then on to another facility in the mainland city of Volos. Physicians later announced that his injuries were not life-threatening.

