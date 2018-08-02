Cap control commission imposed 4 mln€ against nine Folli Follie executives, board members

Greece's Capital Market Commission this week imposed fines worth more than four million euros on nine individuals representing embattled Athens-based jewelry and accessory manufacturer and retailer Folli Follie.

The fines stem from violations, according to the commission, dealing with market manipulation and failure to provide requested financial data to regulatory authorities.

The ASE-listed company's chairman of the board, Dimitrios Koutsolioutsos was fined 1.2 million euros, while its CEO, Georgios Koutsolioutsos, was also fined the same figure. The company itself was fined 600,000 euros.

Trading of FF Group's shares at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) is suspended.