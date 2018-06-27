ND expels Athens chamber president Michalos from party

Wednesday, 27 June 2018 22:26
UPD:22:29
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) expelled Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) President Konstantinos Michalos on Wednesday, characteristically charging that “Trojan Horses” have no place in the party.

In an otherwise generalized announcement, ND said the long-time chamber official – Michalos is also the president of the Union of Hellenic Chambers - failed to respect the “principles, values and basic positions” of the center-right party.

According to extensive press speculation, however, Michalos has angered poll-leading ND by publicly supporting the “Prespes Agreement” between Athens and Skopje, and for repeatedly saying he's against snap elections in the country – a position that he’s voiced as far back as 2012.  

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών