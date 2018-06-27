ND expels Athens chamber president Michalos from party

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) expelled Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) President Konstantinos Michalos on Wednesday, characteristically charging that “Trojan Horses” have no place in the party.

In an otherwise generalized announcement, ND said the long-time chamber official – Michalos is also the president of the Union of Hellenic Chambers - failed to respect the “principles, values and basic positions” of the center-right party.

According to extensive press speculation, however, Michalos has angered poll-leading ND by publicly supporting the “Prespes Agreement” between Athens and Skopje, and for repeatedly saying he's against snap elections in the country – a position that he’s voiced as far back as 2012.