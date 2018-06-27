BW LPG persists in proposal for merger with Dorian LPG

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

BW LPG is reportedly undeterred in its merger offer for Dorian LPG, a prospect that would create a new shipping company valued at more than 1.1 billion USD.

Singapore-based BW LPG has sent an open letter to the board of directors of Dorian and its chairman, John Hatzipateras, citing the benefits of such a merger. The former also complained that its representatives were not invited to brief Dorian's board members of the proposal.

As previously reported, BW LPG, controlled by the Sohmen family, owns 14.2 percent of Dorian LPG.