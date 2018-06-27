BW LPG persists in proposal for merger with Dorian LPG

Wednesday, 27 June 2018 12:31
UPD:12:40
A- A A+

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

BW LPG is reportedly undeterred in its merger offer for Dorian LPG, a prospect that would create a new shipping company valued at more than 1.1 billion USD.

Singapore-based BW LPG has sent an open letter to the board of directors of Dorian and its chairman, John Hatzipateras, citing the benefits of such a merger. The former also complained that its representatives were not invited to brief Dorian's board members of the proposal.

As previously reported, BW LPG, controlled by the Sohmen family, owns 14.2 percent of Dorian LPG.

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών