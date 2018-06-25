Cost of opening a private business in Greece now starts at 50 euros

Monday, 25 June 2018 15:02
UPD:15:05
REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A- A A+

A ministerial decision now makes the cost of opening a private business in Greece 50 euros, and 60 euros for capital companies - and with payment either by bank transfer to the relevant development ministry's business registry or with a credit or debit card.

Another 10 euros will be required for listing on the ministry's register and another 30 euros for registering a brand name and logo on a national level.

 A 1-percent fee, calculated on a new company's share capital, will also be funneled to the independent competition committee.

