40 people arrested at Iraklio airport last week alone trying to exit country with forged IDs

Greek authorities on Monday announced that 40 foreign nationals were arrested at Iraklio (Heraklio) airport on Crete between May 21 and May 27, 2018 on charges of possession and use of forged documents in order to travel abroad.

Those arrested were listed as 29 and 11 women, ranging in age from 18 to 57. Fourteen of the arrested individuals were Afghan nationals; 13 were identified as Syrian nationals; seven from Iraq; two Algerians, a resident of the Palestinian territories and one man identified as a Libyan national.

The countries that the holders of forged travel documents tried to reach were identified as France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain and Belgium.

Forged and fake IDs and passports hailed from Germany, Spain, France, Denmark, Italy, Belgium, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Syria, Morocco and Egypt.

All of the documents were seized while the suspects were led before a local misdemeanor prosecutor.