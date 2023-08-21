Deputy regional governor of Evia to “N”: The front of the fire is very large

A fire broke out on Monday near Psachna, on the island of Evia. Firefighters are battling the flames amid strong winds blowing in the area.

“The front is very large, it stretches from Psachna to Artaki and Pissonas. Firefighters are trying to set up extinguishing fronts around Artaki, throughout the area east of Psachna and on the front moving towards Pissonas and Vatonda,” the deputy regional governor of Evia, Giorgos Kelaiditis, said in statements to “Naftemporiki.”

Earlier, a message was sent via emergency number 112 to the residents in Psachna and North Artaki to evacuate to Psachna and Artaki respectively.

Moreover, a Greek Port Authority patrol boat and private boats are on standby off Artaki, Evia for possible evacuations.