Expression of interest for co-operating with Psychologists-Psychotherapists

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) was founded in 1943 by the US Catholic Conference of Bishops States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. CRS has been working in Greece since 2015 in response to the refugee and migrant crisis, working in partnership with the national and local diocesan Caritas organizations in Greece.

CRS Greece is looking for contracting a licensed Psychologist/Psychotherapist to provide counselling and psychosocial support services by sessions (both virtual and live), to the employees of the Organization in Athens and Thessaloniki.

If you are interested in participating in this tender, please request the Request for Tender No118 in the following email address: [email protected] until January 14th 2022.