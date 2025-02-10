THEON: 53-million-euro new orders in January 2025

THEON is setting an ambitious goal for 2025, with new orders and significant participation in international programs since the first month of the year.

Specifically, new orders amount to 53 million euros for January 2025, from 12 countries in total.

These orders are added to THEON’s already increased backlog of orders, amounting to approximately 650 million euros as of December 31, 2024.

Additional purchase options for orders also reach 95.5 million euros of existing rights.

At the same time, the company is participating in the German “Soldier of the Future” (IdZ) program, offering the German Armed Forces its new Heads-Up Display system, part of the recently presented A.R.M.E.D. product range.

As stated by Philippe Mennicken, Business Development Director of THEON, “we started the new year with significant orders, continuing the dynamic course already from the end of last year.”

It is noted that our participation in the German “Soldier of the Future” (IdZ) program with our Heads-Up Display, THEA, demonstrates that our new A.R.M.E.D. products have the potential to further strengthen our future sales beyond the night vision sector where we are traditionally active and in which we continue to hold a leading position.