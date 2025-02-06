Attica Group: Opening to institutional investors

Attica Holdings made a presentation in London last Monday with the aim of attracting institutional investors.

The event of the largest shipping group in the world in terms of passenger capacity, also active in the hotel sector, was co-organized by UBS, Euroxx and Piraeus Securities.

The event was addressed to at least 30 private funds, in order to ascertain the interest of future investors in view of the planned share placement expected next April and the entry into force of the ATHEX regulation for the dispersion at the end of the first half of 2025.

The company’s market capitalization stands at 571.4 million euros, while its share price is up 20.8% compared to a year ago.

Since the beginning of 2025, the share has gained more than 9%, having returned to the highest levels of the last four months.

Strix Holding currently holds 86.7% of the share capital of Attica Group, with the free float (the percentage of shares available for free trading) moving below the required 15%.

Since the beginning of 2024, more than 145 million euros have been disbursed, which, among other things, have been used for expansion in the tourism sector and specifically in the hotel sector (two hotels in Naxos and another one in Tinos).

The Attica ferry group, with the brands Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Anek Lines, in 2023 transported a combined 7.4 million passengers to 60 destinations, connecting 72 ports in Greece and Italy.

The group’s fleet, which consists of 43 ships (28 ropax, 13 high-speed catamarans and two ro-ro ships), can transport 47,473 passengers daily and is the world’s leading ferry fleet in terms of capacity.

It is also the fourth largest in the world in linear meters of garages (39,443) for the transport of goods.

The net book value of the fleet amounted to 848 million euros in 2023.

New Shipbuilding Program and Green Transition

In terms of reducing carbon emissions in the context of the green transition, the Attica Group has already signed an agreement for the construction of two large E-Flexer type coastal vessels, to be built by Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Weihai shipyard in China and their delivery is scheduled for April and August 2027.

The new vessels will be certified as VW methanol ready and battery ready, with engines designed to operate on three different types of fuel.

The agreement also includes the prospect of an extension for the construction by Stena RoRo, on behalf of Attica, of two additional vessels.

The Attica Group will have the right to purchase the vessels after the first five years of their charter.

It also plans to proceed with the construction of two more medium-sized passenger ferries, i.e. between 140 and 170 meters, suitable for serving the Central and North Aegean lines, as well as two large Highspeed ferries, as well as two more aero catamarans.

If all the above orders are implemented, the value of the shipbuilding program is expected to reach 1.2 billion euros.