SPC Greece: Cooperation agreement with EEL

SPC Greece has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EEL, assuming the presidency of the European Shortsea Network (ESN), in the context of strengthening the European Union’s strategy for supporting combined transport.

The European goal to increase multimodal transport is part of the general effort to decarbonize Europe and requires cooperation between all sectors of the transport network. Priority is given to finding solutions that will make combined transport the main choice for goods owners.

SPC Greece, recognizing the importance of synergies for the creation of a holistic trans-European network, which will integrate logistics, trains, ships, trucks and ports, is working closely with EEL. Through the signing of the MoU, the two organizations are committed to exchanging data, views and promoting joint actions that will contribute to the sustainable development of transport in Europe.

This strategy is part of the general framework of actions of the European Shortsea Network-ESN and the European Union for the sustainability and efficiency of transport, contributing to a green future for Europe.