Manousakis: Feasibility studies for the new electrical interconnection between Greece and Saudi Arabia to be completed within 2025

Feasibility studies for the new electricity interconnection between Greece and Saudi Arabia, Saudi Greek Interconnection, are expected to be completed by 2025, the President and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis, said during his speech at the 13th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum.

These studies for the project that will connect Europe with the Arabian Peninsula for the first time have already been commissioned.

“Our goal is to include the new interconnection in the Projects of Common Interest (PCI) for the European Union. This is a project that will give Europe and Saudi Arabia the opportunity to utilize large quantities of ‘green’ energy, produced in different geographical and climatic zones,” he emphasized.

Manousakis also referred to the Greece-Egypt GREGY electricity interconnection, implemented by the Copelouzos Group, a project in which IPTO is already assisting from a technical point of view, while it is also considering its participation at an investment level.

“This is a project that IPTO supports, not only for its obvious geopolitical importance for Greece, but also because of its commercial prospects,” he said.

The chairman and CEO of IPTO stressed that electrical interconnections also create opportunities for cooperation in the field of telecommunications.

In this context, he referred to the strategic agreements that IPTO’s subsidiary, GridTelecom, has signed.

The first concerns the collaboration with Dawiyat Integrated, for the creation of a new ultra-high-speed data transfer “corridor” in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the second with Telecom Egypt, for the fiber optic cable system, 2Africa. This is a project that will connect to Crete, putting the island on the “map” of the world’s largest telecommunications cables for the first time.