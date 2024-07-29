Pepsico Hellas: Dynamic return to the Greek market

Pepsico Hellas is proceeding with an extreme makeover, claiming to become a top-of-the-mind brand in the minds of domestic consumers in soft drinks and snacks.

The strategy for the dynamic restoration of the domestic subsidiary of the US giant places emphasis on the Greek DNA of the renewed executive team, while simultaneously promoting moves to repatriate the production of soft drinks, through partnerships and expanding the product portfolio of snacks.

The process of the makeover is led by the new managing director of PepsiCo Hellas, Inga Dengel, who has taken the helm of a new executive team consisting of approximately 12 persons.

It is noted that in terms of revenue, Pepsico Hellas’ footprint – from 2021 also includes the performance of Tasty Foods – currently translates to approximately 200 million euros.

According to the head of the company, the new plan includes strengthening the local production of soft drinks and beverages, with the repatriation of production, through strategic partnerships, as was done with NU Aqua and EPSA. In the field of snacks, investments continue in the factory in Agios Stefanos, while the codes are strengthened with the production of new and innovative products. At the same time, emphasis is placed on strengthening the support of domestic potato producers, through new digital tools and best practices to support sustainable production.

“High quality standards”

At the same time, the effort to further reduce the energy footprint and weaning off sources with a negative environmental footprint continues. To succeed in the local market, Nengel further elaborated on how the company wants to strengthen its relationship with consumers and customers by pointing out: “As the snack market leader, we adhere to the highest quality standards while constantly innovating to provide new and exciting products.

Our latest campaigns were created to let consumers know how we make their favorite brands. We also focus on generation “Z”, who are willing to try new and differentiated products. At the same time, we want to ensure that consumers who would like to make choices with a better nutritional profile. All of the above is just a snapshot of what we are preparing – our plans for 2025 are being prepared and there is great excitement.”