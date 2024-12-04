PPC-DAMAC create new data center in Spata; an investment of 150 million euros

The establishment of Data In Scale, a joint venture (DAMAC 55%-PPC 45%) for the development of a state-of-the-art data center in Spata, was announced by EDGNEX Data Centers of DAMAC and PPC Group.

The collaboration combines DAMAC’s expertise in the field of Real Estate and data center development with PPC Group’s leadership in clean energy, creating the conditions for the timely and quality implementation of the installation.

The first phase of the project includes an investment of 150 million euros for a 12.5MW capacity infrastructure, with the prospect of expansion to 25MW. The project is in the design and permitting stages, while construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025. The completion of the first phase is planned within two years, aiming to support the growing demand for cloud infrastructure, digital transformation and data storage solutions.

Strategic Vision for Digital Development

The new data center is designed as a model of secure, sustainable and flexible digital infrastructure, according to the announcement, noting that based on DAMAC’s significant expertise in the development sector, EDGNEX’s innovative approach to the design and implementation of data centers and PPC Group’s deep knowledge of the local market and energy, this new infrastructure will serve businesses, industries and organizations seeking advanced digital solutions.

PPC Group President and CEO, George Stassis, stated: “Our collaboration with DAMAC is an important step for PPC towards the future of digital innovation. By combining PPC’s expertise in the energy sector with DAMAC’s global leadership in data center development, we are creating infrastructure that empowers businesses, accelerates Greece’s digital transformation and establishes the country as a key player in the data ecosystem of Southeastern Europe. This powertech initiative underlines our commitment to sustainable development, technological superiority and strengthening regional cooperation. Together, we are responding to the growing needs of the digital age, promoting economic growth and strengthening Greece’s strategic position.”