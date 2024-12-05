Mineral wealth is national wealth: New framework (post mining) for Greece’s mining heritage

Mineral wealth and its utilization, both in the context of mining exploitation and after its completion, were the main topics of the event organized in Lavrio by the Association of Mining Enterprises (SME) for the centenary of its establishment.

Aristotelis Aivaliotis, Secretary General of Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasized that “the responsibility and constitutional obligation of the State is the rational utilization of mineral wealth, which constitutes national wealth.” He added that “the indiscriminate or unconsidered rejection of mineral wealth is certain to act as a future national loss with unforeseen consequences for ensuring the country’s development path.”

“The Greek subsoil is rich in mineral resources, while the country has significant human resources and know-how for their further exploitation,” noted Kostas Giazitzoglou, president of the Association.

According to Giazitzoglou, if the obstacles are removed, the prospects are very positive. Focusing on Europe’s mining policy, the president of the Association added that it is a time of intense geopolitical turmoil, with the European Union almost completely dependent on third countries for most critical raw materials. Under these circumstances, any effort to bridge the gap, even if delayed, cannot be based simply and solely on steps to reduce bureaucracy.

Regarding the promotion of Greece’s mining heritage, Aivaliotis emphasized that “we look forward to the preservation and promotion of this mining heritage at a national level, while developing alternative uses in the former mining areas.”

He referred to the initiative to establish a framework for the restoration, preservation, promotion and alternative use of the former mining areas (“post mining”) as well as the promotion of scientific research. This is an extremely difficult and innovative project with many prerequisites in terms of infrastructure, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the intangible and tangible mining heritage but also to clearly define the multifaceted criteria of other possible alternative post-uses towards a “soft” development.”