Coffee Island exports to 13 countries and 4 continents

Coffee Island coffee chain exports to 13 countries and 4 continents, its CEO, Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, said in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“We have managed to build a network of approximately 500 stores in 13 countries,” commented Konstantinopoulos.

“In Greece we have approximately 430 stores with 490 partners. You will find our stores in more than 100 cities,” he emphasized.

“Our main countries are Greece and Cyprus. We started in London, then in Canada, Toronto, Dubai, Egypt, and also we moved to Asia. We made an unsuccessful attempt in 2019 but due to the pandemic, we were unable to develop the network in China. However, we came back with our partners and opened a store in Hong Kong. And our new ‘little kid’, we expect to open on December 19, is in India, in Delhi”, said Konstantinopoulos.

“India is one of the largest coffee exporting countries. Our store will be a hymn to the Indian variety of coffee”, he said, adding that there will be a new variety of coffee.

Referring to the clientele in Greece, Konstantinopoulos said that “we have approximately 300,000 daily customers”.