Mytilineos submitted request to the EU Innovation Fund for financing a triple project

Mytilineos submitted a request to the EU Innovation Fund for financing a project for bauxite, aluminum and gallium totaling 350 million euros, its CEO Evangelos Mytilineos said.

In an interview he gave in Brussels, in his capacity as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Eurometaux, opening a special event of the European Association of non-ferrous metal companies, he presented his key positions on resilience and strategic autonomy in Europe in critical raw materials until 2030.

He also called on Europe to become bolder, but also more optimistic in order to remain at the forefront of international developments.

Moreover, he emphasized that the Act on Critical Raw Materials is in the right direction, but it needs to be accompanied by much stronger incentives (financial and not only), especially when compared to the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Strong strategy

Mytilineos also asked for a “Grand Alliance” between the political leaderships – including the European institutions – and Europe’s businesses, so that a strong industrial strategy can emerge ensuring the competitiveness of European businesses in the international arena and act as a “shield” against the risks posed by geopolitical developments.

Regarding the company he noted: “We have a presence in 32 countries, but most of our investments are in Europe and we continue to position ourselves in the region, support jobs and practically support the European edifice.”

“We will do what is necessary,” he emphasized, but the support of the European authorities is also required, especially in the current phase when Mytilineos is launching investments in critical and strategic mineral raw materials needed for the European value chain.

In this context, he revealed that the company has submitted a request to the EU Innovation Fund for financing of a total amount of 350 million euros concerning a project for three materials (bauxite, aluminum, gallium).