Hatzidakis explains why Moody’s maintained Greece one notch below investment grade

“Those who estimated that Moody’s would upgrade the Greek economy are not familiar with these issues. We didn’t expect it,” Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, said in an interview with ANT1 TV.

Last week, Moody’s kept the rating unchanged one notch below investment grade and the outlook stable.

“Moody’s upgraded the Greek economy by two notches in the fall and it was almost impossible to upgrade it again so quickly,” Hatzidakis explained and referred to the positive performance of the economy.

“Greece has acquired the investment grade while the Economist ranks Greece 1st out of 82 countries in terms of improving the business environment. We do not claim that people eat with golden spoons. But, many who were unemployed have now found work,” the minister noted.

Referring to the requests to reduce bank commissions, Hatzidakis emphasized that the issue also concerns the commercial policy of credit cards. “Soon we will have good news,” he stated, citing the “alternative tool, the iris, which allows citizens to avoid commission for money transfers of up to 500 euros.”

He also spoke of the recent changes in the Golden Visa program which will contribute to the solution of the housing problem.