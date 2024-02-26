Total Gaming Revenue rises 23% to 36 billion euros in 2023

Total Gaming Revenue, including all bets of the Greek gaming market (OPAP, Online Games, Casino, Lottery, Hippodrome) reached 36 billion euros in 2023 compared to 29 billion euros in the previous year, up 23%.

The Hellenic Gaming Commission, which regulates the market, pointed out that this amount includes the VLT’s (slots) of the OPAP network as well as the corresponding games of the online casino which includes winnings that are replayed as well as the bonuses from companies to players.

According to the Commission, the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reflects the real picture of the sector as it refers to the actual revenue of the provider and was set at 2.59 billion euros in 2023 from 2.34 billion the previous year, up 11%. In its analysis, the Commission emphasized that 2023 was a good year for the gambling market and 2024 is expected to be even better.

More specifically, total government revenue from taxes and rights amounted to 893 million euros in 2023 compared to 740 million euros the previous year (up 21%) mainly due to an increase in player earnings tax revenue of 85 million euros, up 33%, which amounted to 341 million euros in 2023 from 256 million euros in 2022.