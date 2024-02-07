Ηumanoid AI robot, Sophia, speaks Greek

Sophia, the globally renowned humanoid AI robot, developed by the Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics, speaks Greek and is about to visit Nafpaktos and the island of Rhodes in March.

She will appear in the “The Greek Festival”, which will last from March 5 to 9 March 2024 in Rhodes, focusing on the celebration of the anniversary of the integration of the Dodecanese, which aims at the international promotion of the island of Rhodes affected by the fires last summer.

This cultural celebration showcases the history, traditions, flavors, and customs of the Dodecanese Islands, with the participation of embassies, academics, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

On March 10, she will be present at the Meet Sophia Conference in the Holy Monastery Metamorfossi tou Sotiros (Transfiguration of Christ) in Skala Nafpaktias. There, she will engage with representatives from various faiths, addressing questions on artificial intelligence and ethics. Among the issues examined will be the protection of privacy and the safeguarding of justice and of human values.

Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by the Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. Sophia was activated on February 14, 2016, and made its first public appearance in mid-March 2016 at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, United States. Sophia is marketed as a “social robot” that can mimic social behavior and induce feelings of love in humans.

Nikos Christakis, Managing Director of HP Greece and Cyprus pointed out: “I feel great joy and satisfaction that we were given the opportunity to meet with our partners and share trends of the market. In addition, speaking with Sophia was a unique experience and a key to the potential of artificial intelligence.”

Moreover, he referred to HP’s collaboration with Intel and emphasized that it will revolutionize the Greek market, bringing to the fore innovative solutions that utilize the power of Artificial Intelligence.