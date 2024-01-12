GENESIS Pharma signs agreement for 14 European markets

The Greek pharmaceutical biotechnology company GENESIS Pharma signed an agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals for the exclusive distribution of Ripretinib in 14 markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

Based on the terms of the agreement, GENESIS Pharma undertakes the commercialization of ripretinib for the fourth-line treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) in Greece, Cyprus but also in Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

Ripretinib is approved in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

On the occasion of this agreement, Constantinos Evripides, CEO of GENESIS Pharma pointed out that they will join forces with Deciphera to ensure access to patients who can benefit from this important innovative treatment in Central and Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Margarida Duarte, Senior Vice President, Head of International at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, stated that the agreement with GENESIS Pharma further strengthens the significant progress made with the launch of Ripretinib in Europe and creates the conditions for continued growth.