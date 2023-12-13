AVAX Group: Flagship projects to attract further investments

AVAX Group participated in the 25th Annual Capital Link Investment Conference “Accelerating Investments for Sustainable Growth.”

The Group’s president, Christos Ioannou, outlined the progress made, the planning and implementation of key projects that will leave a significant mark on the economy, employment, sustainable development and innovation. Focusing on AVAX Group’s leadership position, he noted: “Having the highest contracted backlog of projects in its history totaling 3.2 billion euros, AVAX Group is leading the development of flagship projects that will attract even greater investment, leading the country to a better future.”

Ioannou participated in the discussion held, entitled “Upgrading the Infrastructure and the Network Transport in Greece – Investment Opportunities.”

Ioannou referred to the 1.5-billion-euro landmark projects where AVAX has a dynamic presence and which place Greece on the global investment map. Among them, Mintia Combined Cycle Power in Romania (673.5 million euros, 1,750MW power), the construction of the New Eastern Ring Road of Thessaloniki (FlyOver, 370 million euros, 13.5 km long) which is being implemented by the AVAX-Mytilineos joint venture, and the construction of the Bralos – Amfissa road axis (285.5 million euros, 24 km long). Projects that, as he noted, are added to the 1-billion-euro station projects already implemented by AVAX and are changing the image of the capital. Among them, Line 4 Veikou-Goudi of the Athens metro, and the first infrastructure phase of The Ellinikon, where the Group implements projects such as the undergrounding of part of Poseidonos Avenue. Finally, Ioannou referred to the construction of the three hospitals of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (with a budget of 443 million euros).

Stressing the importance of timely completion of projects with a healthy profit margin, he emphasized transparency, open communication and prompt decision-making to ensure fair and timely payment. “A sense of urgency and quick decision-making is key for both the client and the contractor,” Ioannou noted.