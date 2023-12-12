Goldair: Year of challenges and maintaining its leadership position

2023 was a year of development and not only challenges for the Goldair Group, its president Kallinikos Kallinikos said at an event on Monday.

“We say goodbye to another year of geopolitical developments and international turmoil at the global level, in which we were called upon to deal with significant economic and operational consequences… With efficiency and rapid operational response to the changing economic environment, we have vigorously maintained what has been achieved so far and managed to sign new strategic partnerships, moving forward to significant investments in the sectors in which the companies of the Group are active,” Kallinikos noted, among other things.

The Goldair group’s report for 2023 in detail:

Goldair Handling

2023 was a year of challenges and maintaining its leadership position in the markets where Goldair Handling operates.

The number of flights served at the company’s 26 Greek airports reached the levels of 2019, essentially marking a return to normality at pre-Covid levels, while they were also significantly increased (9%) compared to 2022.

However, for yet another year, there was a shortage of staff at airports with intense operational activity, an international problem that started at the end of the pandemic, triggering problems in the smooth service of passengers and aircraft at European and Greek airports, in the peak months during the tourist season, with a significant increase in the cost of services provided.

The flights at the 3 international airports that Goldair Handling operates in Bulgaria presented a mixed picture, with an increase in traffic in Sofia (+14% compared to 2022) and, on the contrary, a decrease in the seasonal stations of Varna and Burgas, (-35% compared to 2022), which is due to the continuation of the war in Ukraine.

In Cyprus, Goldair Handling proceeded to the acquisition of the majority stake in LGS Handling, renaming the company to Goldair Handling Cyprus, now managing the company itself.

In Zurich, the service for people with disabilities (PWD) increased (+5%) compared to 2019, but compared to 2022 there was a significant increase (+36%).

In India, Goldair Handling maintained its presence at 2 airports (Bagdogra & Udaipur) through the Goldair-LAS joint venture, expanding market share at these airports with new customers.

With great pleasure, we announce our expansion to Serbia, specifically at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, through the subsidiary Goldair Handling Serbia, following the recent relevant licensing, with a start date of operations on December 20, 2023.

Regarding the investment plan to renew the ground equipment fleet, Goldair Handling made a significant investment of 11,000,000, with the order of new buses and runway supplies, the majority of which use sustainable energy sources for their operation.

Finally, it inaugurated its new Lounge at Corfu Airport, while preparing a new Lounge at Rhodes Airport and renovated the existing lounges at the Athens International Airport “El. Venizelos” (within Schengen) and at Mykonos airport.