‘Rebrain Greece’-Georgiadis: Large companies offer 110 highly specialized positions

The Labor and Social Security Ministry’s digital platform “Rebrain Greece”, which is evolving into a modern interface between the supply and demand of highly skilled workers, helps Greek businesses to attract talents already residing in Greece.

The “Rebrain Greece” platform was created with the purpose of developing a talent enhancement mechanism and supporting the interconnection of scientists-workers, who live inside and outside Greece, in specialized professions offered by private sector companies, which are active in Greece.

This initiative of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which attempts to deal with the difficulty of finding executives with specialized skills, is aimed both at Greeks who have immigrated and work abroad and at those who live in Greece.

Speaking at the event entitled “REBRAIN GREECE: The strategy to attract and highlight highly skilled talents and executives in Greece”, Labor and Social Security Minister, Adonis Georgiadis, stated that attracting highly skilled workers is one of the biggest challenges of the European economies, adding that “there is already a proposal from the European Commission to create a platform at pan-European level, which will gather talents, as the deficit in the labor market at the level of the European Union is expanding by 1,000,000 jobs a year.”

As he said, the highly specialized jobs requested by companies in Greece, which have been posted on the “Rebrain Greece” platform, amount to 110 and the applications of prospective employees have reached a total of 200, while the interview process has already started as well as the signing contracts for hiring employees related to the jobs offered.