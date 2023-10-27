Skaramangas and Elefsis Shipyards a great opportunity for Greek economy

The resumption of the two major shipyards and their cooperation with the shipping cluster is a great opportunity for the Greek economy.

Under the guidance of leading shipowner George Prokopiou, the Skaramangas Shipyards are dynamically entering the field of new and special constructions, while the Elefsis Shipyards, after the recent ratification of the consolidation plan and their transfer to the Onex group, are expected to focus on repairs, as well as floating structures such as oil rigs and offshore energy platforms.

Both shipyards will also seek contracts with the defense industry, having already created alliances with giants of the European shipbuilding industry.

“The vision and goal is the development around the blue economy and, in general, the recovery of the shipping foreign exchange of 18.5 billion euros that the shipyards can bring back to Greece from the neighboring countries of the SE Mediterranean,” the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, said to “Naftemporiki”.